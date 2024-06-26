Photo exhibition ‘Qhapaq Ñan – The Great Inca Trail’ at Siam Discovery, Bangkok, June 25 – July 21

The Embassy of the Republic of Peru in Thailand, in collaboration with Siam Piwat is hosting the photo exhibition “Qhapaq Ñan: The Great Inca Trail” at Siam Discovery, Bangkok, from June 25 to July 21, 2024.

The “Qhapaq Ñan: The Great Inca Trail” exhibition offers a unique opportunity to peer into the fascinating world of this ancient marvel. Through breathtaking photographs, history buffs, engineering enthusiasts, culture lovers, and the public can explore the astounding construction techniques and rich traditions associated with the Qhapaq Ñan.







The Qhapaq Ñan, or the Great Inca Trail, was constructed by the Incas and stands as one of the most significant human achievements, harnessing the diverse Andean landscape and its varied ecological tiers.

Spanning over 30,000 kilometers, the Qhapaq Ñan stretches beyond Peru, gracing the territories of Ecuador, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, and Argentina. In recognition of its immense historical and cultural significance, it was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2014.







Peru, through its Ministry of Culture and the Qhapaqan Ñan Project—National Headquarters, is committed to studying, preserving, and promoting this remarkable complex to ensure the shared history remains vibrant and accessible. The initiative has led to the exhibition being brought to Thailand to further promote Peru’s cultural heritage.









The Embassy of Peru and Siam Piwat are also co-organizing a special event titled “Peruvian Treasures: Create Your Own Retablo & Explore Traditional Costumes,” inviting participants to discover the art of Retablo, one of the greatest expressions of Peruvian art.

The Retablo activity will be held on July 13 on the 3rd floor of Siam Discovery from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-registration is required through: https://bitly.cx/peruvianretablo. (NNT)













































