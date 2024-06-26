Bhutanese PM begins official visit to Thailand

Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay commenced his official visit to Thailand on June 25. Upon his arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport, he was warmly welcomed by a Thai government delegate led by Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira. The four-day visit, which runs until June 28, is the first by a Bhutanese Prime Minister to Thailand in over a decade and coincides with the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.







The visit provides a platform for both countries to explore ways to strengthen their ties through enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, and academia. Two memorandums of understanding, focusing on tourism and healthcare, are slated to be signed during this period, highlighting the mutual interests between the two sides in these vital sectors.

Prime Minister Tobgay’s agenda includes comprehensive bilateral talks with his Thai counterpart and meetings with key Thai officials, including the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Assistant Minister of Tourism and Sports. He will also engage with Thailand’s private tourism and airline sector representatives.







The Bhutanese leader is scheduled to deliver a special lecture at Chulalongkorn University, providing an academic perspective on his diplomatic mission and fostering deeper cultural and educational exchanges between Bhutan and Thailand. (NNT)



















































