Phimai Historical Park to host light and sound event Jan 29 – Feb 18

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is inviting tourists to enjoy the enchanting light & sound event at Phimai Historical Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The 2023 Mini Light & Sound Phimai event will be held from January 29th to February 18th, with daily shows from 4 PM to 8 PM. The daily show, which celebrates Phimai’s culture and heritage, is also free to attend.







The event also features guided tours around the attractions of Phimai Historical Park, a traditional welcoming and blessing ceremony, stalls selling local specialties, and folk music performances.

Phimai Historical Park is one of the most important tourist attractions in the province. Phimai is also known as a renowned town during the era of the Khmer empire, with the Prasat Hin Phimai temple known to be one of the major Khmer temples in ancient times.







Contact TAT Nakhon Ratchasima Office at 044 – 213666 or visit their Facebook page, TATNakhonratchasima for more information. (NNT)

































