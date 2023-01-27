Thailand acquires wooden Buddha statues from Australia

An Australian national has handed over nine wooden Buddha statues to Thai officials, marking the return of additional Thai artifacts to the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has organized a handover ceremony for the nine wooden Buddha statues to the Fine Arts Department. Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Nathapol Khantahiran and Deputy Director-General of the Fine Arts Department Sathaporn Thiangtham were representatives from both sides in this handover event.







The statues were donated by Murray Upton, who informed the Royal Thai Embassy in Canberra that he had inherited them from his father, who had them in possession since 1911. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has since expressed gratitude to the Australian national for his decision to return the artifacts to the country and commended all sides for their efforts in repatriating Thai antiquities.







The Fine Arts Department said it will work to identify and examine the statues, noting that the artifacts will be preserved at the National Museum Storage in Pathum Thani province. (NNT)

































