Paetongtarn leads Pheu Thai party’s election campaign in Loei and Nong Bua Lamphu

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the main opposition Pheu Thai party’s chief advisor on public participation and innovation led the party’s key figure on a visit to Loei province to launch the party’s election campaign in the northern region.

The youngest daughter of the former Prime Minister Thaksin was greeted by her supporters at Loei airport.







She will address the supporters at the province’s central stadium today before travelling to Nong Bua Lamphu where she will meet the families of the nursery massacre victims and will address the crowd at the market in Na Klang district.

Meanwhile the ruling Palang Pracharath Party on Friday named Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan as its candidate to be premier in the upcoming general election.







Prawit will run against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-Ocha, who moved to join the Ruam Thai Sang Chart or the United Thai Nation party. (TNA)



























