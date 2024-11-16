Philippines braces for Typhoon Man-Yi, mass evacuations and flight cancellations

Authorities in the Philippines have evacuated over 100,000 people and canceled dozens of flights as Typhoon Man-Yi approaches, bringing heavy rains, powerful winds, and risks of flash floods and storm surges, November 16.

With wind speeds of 185 km/h, the typhoon is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast of Luzon Island. The Philippine weather bureau has issued a Level 2 typhoon warning for Catanduanes and Camarines Sur provinces.

The typhoon, locally named Pepito, is nearing peak intensity and is forecast to hit Catanduanes Province on Saturday evening or early Sunday morning.







In the Bicol region, nearly 180,000 residents have been relocated to safer areas, according to the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

This marks the sixth tropical cyclone to impact the Philippines in the past month, prompting significant disruptions, including the cancellation of numerous flights in the Visayas region.

Authorities have also issued a storm surge warning, with waves potentially exceeding 3 meters along parts of Luzon’s coastline. Although the typhoon is expected to weaken slightly as it crosses the islands, it is likely to maintain typhoon strength upon entering the South China Sea.





































