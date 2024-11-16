Thai Prime Minister impresses at APEC CEO Summit with visionary healthcare policy

LIMA, Peru – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivered an inspiring speech at the APEC CEO Summit, held at the Grand National Theater of Peru on November 15. Her address highlighted Thailand’s groundbreaking achievements in universal healthcare and the nation’s readiness to attract investments in the wellness economy.

The Prime Minister expressed her gratitude for Thailand’s opportunity to share its vision on this esteemed platform. She emphasized that good health and well-being are foundational to economic stability and sustainable development. Citing Thailand’s success with the “30 Baht Healthcare Scheme” (Universal Health Coverage, or UHC), implemented in 2002, she highlighted how it has provided affordable, high-quality healthcare to almost the entire population.



“Over 22 years, this program has ensured that nearly every Thai citizen has access to affordable healthcare, significantly improving equality and social cohesion,” she said. Paetongtarn also introduced the updated policy, “30 Baht Everywhere,” which allows citizens to access healthcare services across all hospitals seamlessly. Digital tools and telemedicine have modernized the system, providing faster and more efficient services, including consultations, diagnostics, and prescriptions.

Thailand’s readiness to support its aging population was a key theme of the speech. With more than 20% of its citizens aged over 60, the country is on track to become a “Super-Aged Society” within the next decade. The government is addressing this demographic shift by promoting preventive healthcare, launching the “Blue Book Application” for senior health tracking, and ensuring that all citizens live with dignity and purpose.







The Prime Minister also underscored Thailand’s leadership in the “Care and Wellness Economy,” combining healthcare, innovation, and medical tourism. With advanced infrastructure, skilled professionals, and cost-effective services, Thailand aspires to become a regional and global hub for wellness.

To further support this vision, the Thai Board of Investment (BOI) has introduced incentives for foreign investors, including tax benefits and support for medical products, healthcare services, and clinical research.









APEC participants applauded Thailand’s commitment to leveraging digital innovation and fostering public-private collaboration to tackle shared challenges such as aging populations and health equity.

At the end of her speech, PM Paetongtarn was met with prolonged applause, reflecting her impact as one of only two female leaders addressing the summit. Her vision reinforced Thailand’s role as a leader in healthcare innovation and its readiness to collaborate for the betterment of all APEC economies. (PRD)

































