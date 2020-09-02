Philippine women and French children reported new Covid-19 cases in Thailand quarantine

Thailand on Tuesday logged five new imported cases of Covid-19, raising the total confirmed cases to 3,417.

All of the new infections were foreigners, found infected with coronavirus in state quarantine.

Three cases were Philippine women aged between 26-37 years old. Two other cases were French nationals, a three-year-old French boy and a 15-year-old girl.

Of that number, 3,274 cases have recovered. The death toll remained at 58 and 85 patients are being treated in hospitals.

As the country has tightened border control to prevent illegal immigration, a school in Kanchanaburi, bordering Myanmar has closed for three days for disinfection following reports that some people, who live in the community, entered the country through natural border passes and fell ill.





The Baan KuiYae School announced to close from Sept 1-3 as three students live in the same neighborhood with two persons, who returned from Myanmar and had high fever.

The two patients were sent to Thong PhaPhum Hospital for the coronavirus testing. Three students have been under self-quarantine for 14 days for observation.

The school and local authorities took precautionary measures to disinfect school buildings and premises before it reopens on Thursday. (TNA)











