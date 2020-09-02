Fishing operators demand Thai Government to buy their boats

By Pattaya Mail
Fishing boat owners in the southern province of Songkhla province have demanded the government to buy their fishing vessels.  

Over 2,000 commercial fishing operators are selling their fishing vessels to the government after they have been affected by a myriad of regulations imposed to solve illegal, unreported and unregulated [IUU] fishing.


There are reportedly some 2,505 vessels claimed to have been affected by the anti-IUU policies.

Pinyo Pinijsathira, a Songkhla fisherman, said he had stopped fishing for three years because of tough fishing regulations and now decided to quit his 30-year career.

The current administration has introduced several fishing regulations since the European Union gave Thailand a “yellow card” status over IUU fishing issues in 2015.  Claiming the rules have hurt the fishing industry, the National Fisheries Association of Thailand (NFAT) has threatened to stage a mass protest in Bangkok to pressure the government to ease the regulations.(TNA)

