Pheu Thai Party appoints property tycoon as senior adviser

Srettha Thavisin, president and chief executive of real estate developer Sansiri Plc was appointed as Pheu Thai Party’s senior adviser.

Srettha is expected to be nominated as one of the party’s prime ministerial candidates.

Speaking about the beginning of his political path, he said he would go step by step in line with the party’s procedure.







Regarding speculation that he would be the party’s candidate for prime minister, he said he was a newcomer and he had to respect other qualified members, suitable to be the prime ministerial candidates. It depended on the party’s executives to make a decision.







Today, he would focus on working as a senior adviser to Pheu Thai Family chief, Paetongtarn Shinawatra and would join the party’s election campaign to meet people and listen to their opinions.

Paetongtarn has done well all along but due to her pregnancy-related limitation, he will help to cover the work in the areas of his expertise, he said. (TNA)



























