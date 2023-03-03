One winner gets record 102 million baht in Thai government lottery

A lucky person won a whopping 102 million baht (about 2.9 million USD) from his 17 digital lottery tickets on Wednesday (Mar 1).

The newly-made millionaire bought 17 tickets with the same number 417652 which was drawn on March 1 as the lottery’s first prize of six million baht.

Director of the Government Lottery Office, Nun Sansanakhom said the jackpot winner received a record 102 million baht after 96 million baht won by one person, holding 16 winning lottery tickets of the first prize in the Dec 1 draw last year.







More than 17 million digital lottery tickets are sold in the system, so lottery tickets with the same number can be found as many as 17 in each round of the lottery drawing.

The GLO plans to increase the number of digital lottery tickets to 30 million for selling in each round by the end of this year. (TNA)



























