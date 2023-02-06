Phetchaburi forest to serve as geological tourist destination

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has announced its plans to turn Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park in Phetchaburi province into a geological tourist destination, with the aim of promoting geological studies and the conservation of natural resources.

Dr Yuthapol Angkinan, an advisor to the Natural Resources and Environment minister, said geologists from the Department of Mineral Resources recently discovered a large number of fossilized marine creatures embedded in the limestone mountain within the park. The fossils, which consist of bivalves, single-shell mollusks and corals, are believed to be around 250 million years old, dating back to the Permian period.







Geological expert Phoobet Sakha said the limestone mountain in the forest park was formed by the massive accumulation of calcium carbonate sediments over 250 million years ago.

According to Phoobet, some of the fossilized corals resemble tree branches or horns, known as Rugose corals, which became extinct 250 million years ago. The discovery is expected to draw the attention of geologists and tourists alike, making the Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park a significant destination for those interested in the history of our planet. (NNT)



























