Fugitive Frenchman wanted for conning Pattaya expat captured in Bangkok

A French fugitive wanted for alleged extortion of dozens of Pattaya expats was arrested in Bangkok after months on the run.

Herve Leonard, 58, was captured at a condominium in Chatuchak District Feb. 1 after spending months hopping between Pattaya, Hua Hin and Bangkok to avoid arrest.







Deputy police chief Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn – who Leonard falsely had claimed to be pals with – said the Frenchman extorted money from expats in exchange for his supposed “protection” and ties to senior Thai police officers.

In fact, he’d only ever been a police volunteer who pushed his way into photos with police bigwigs. But gullible Pattaya farangs looked at the photos and believed Leonard’s fables.





Over the past years, five arrest warrants have been issued for Leonard, containing charges of extortion, fraud and coercion. He also was the subject of an Interpol “red notice”.

In addition, it turns out that Leonard had overstayed his visa by 858 days. His visa expired in September 2020.



















