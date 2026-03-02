134 flights disrupted by Middle East tensions as AOT confirms Thai airports operating normally

BANGKOK, Thailand – Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) reported that 134 flights were affected by escalating tensions in the Middle East between February 28 and March 1, 2026. Despite these disruptions, all six major airports under AOT management remain fully operational, with no stranded passengers.







AOT President Paweena Jariyathitipong stated that several carriers serving Middle Eastern routes or traversing affected airspace, including El Al Israel, Air Arabia, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad, Gulf Air, World2fly, and Thai AirAsia X, adjusted their flight plans to ensure safety. Suvarnabhumi Airport recorded 59 cancellations, Phuket International Airport 36, and Don Mueang and Chiang Mai each reported two. Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai and Hat Yai International Airports were unaffected.

AOT has implemented support measures at affected terminals, including dedicated information zones, additional seating, and distribution of drinking water. Operations teams are managing aircraft parking efficiently to prevent delays to regular schedules. Through close coordination with airlines, most affected travelers have been rerouted, maintaining orderly terminal operations.

​AOT will continue to monitor the situation with aviation safety agencies. Passengers traveling to the Middle East or related routes should check flight status directly with their airlines and follow updates through airline channels and the AOT Official Facebook page. For more information, contact the AOT Contact Center at 1722, available 24 hours a day. (NNT)



































