Pfizer (Thailand) will deal directly with government on vaccine negotiations

Pfizer (Thailand) has emphasized that the firm is commencing negotiations with government agencies only on the provision of COVID-19 vaccines, because this is the best way to ensure the vaccine is distributed to as many people as possible in each country.







Pfizer said it is currently discussing, with the Department of Disease Control, ways to ensure that its vaccine is available to all, in response to reports that a private company will import 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.





The statement also confirmed that Pfizer has not yet appointed any private organization or agency to be the importer of the company’s vaccine.

Pfizer added that no private firm has been allowed, so far, to distribute the Pfizer vaccine. (NNT)




















