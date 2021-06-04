Thailand will import 11 million more doses of Sinovac from June to August

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) will import 11 million Sinovac doses from June to August, to support the government’s plan to procure at least 100 million vaccine doses for the country.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said, so far, the ministry has received 6 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, 5.5 million purchased and 500,000 donated by the Chinese government.







He said Sinovac will complement the main vaccine from AstraZeneca, which will be used in Thailand to fulfill the goal of obtaining at least 100 million doses.





The minister said the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that Sinovac be used for people aged 18 and older in a two-dose regimen, with two to four weeks between shots. Although it has an efficacy rate of only 51%, reported from clinical trials, Sinovac offers nearly 100% protection against symptomatic infection and hospitalization. (NNT)



















