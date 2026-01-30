People’s Party launches nationwide campaign, warns supporters against split voting

BANGKOK, Thailand – The leader of Thailand’s main opposition People’s Party launched a nationwide campaign caravan on Friday, urging supporters not to be complacent despite his commanding lead in recent opinion polls.

Nattaphong Ruengpanyawut kicked off the 77-province “caravan of eight routes” in Rangsit, north of Bangkok, as the party seeks to turn its popularity into a decisive parliamentary majority.

Nattaphong, whose party rose from the ashes of the dissolved Move Forward Party, warned voters against “splitting” their ballots—a tactic seen in the 2023 election where some supporters voted for the party’s list but chose other candidates for local seats.







“If you agree with our policies, you must vote for the People’s Party on both ballots,” Nattaphong told reporters. “Splitting your heart like in 2023 is not enough. Without a sweep, we cannot deliver change.”

He noted that winning a constituency seat typically requires around 30,000 to 40,000 votes, whereas a party-list seat requires nearly ten times that amount. This makes winning local seats ten times more impactful for forming a government, he argued.



Despite polls showing the People’s Party as the frontrunner, Nattaphong maintained a cautious stance.

“While the polls look positive, we cannot be careless for even a second before voters enter the booths,” he said. “Every seat in parliament represents greater stability for a people’s government. Our goal is to secure as many seats as possible.” (TNA)



































