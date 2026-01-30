Thailand’s Election Commission probes suspicious cash withdrawals amid vote-buying concerns

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s election regulator is set to hold urgent talks with the central bank chief after a suspicious surge in cash withdrawals totaling 250 million baht ($7.9 million), potentially linked to vote-buying ahead of upcoming polls.

Sawaeng Boonmee, Secretary-General of the Election Commission (EC), said on Thursday he had reached a preliminary agreement with the Bank of Thailand (BoT) Governor Vitai Ratanakorn to establish a framework for sharing financial data.







The probe follows reports of unusual cash activity over the past 10 days, specifically involving high volumes of 100-baht and 500-baht banknotes—denominations commonly used in illicit political payouts.

“We are finalizing the details on how to transfer this data, as we currently do not have a formal memorandum of understanding (MOU) like the one held by the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO),” Sawaeng told reporters. He added that investigative units have been ordered to increase surveillance in highly contested constituencies where the funds are suspected to have been distributed.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas confirmed that commercial banks are now required to report suspicious transactions to relevant authorities, including the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

“We are implementing a data bureau system to prevent Thailand from becoming a hub for gray money,” Ekniti said. “The system will enhance identity verification and monitor withdrawal patterns. Whether these specific cash withdrawals are tied to vote-buying is a matter for the EC to investigate.”





Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul lauded the central bank’s vigilance, stating that the move would significantly bolster political transparency.

“The Governor is doing exactly the right thing. If such patterns emerge, they must be reported to AMLO and the Royal Thai Police,” Anutin said. He noted that banks have been instructed to strictly report large withdrawals of small-denomination notes. “This will make our politics much more transparent.” (TNA)



































