People in Thailand can seek treatment at home or hospital right after positive antigen test kit result

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry will allow those who test positive with an antigen test kit to receive treatment from the National Health Security Office (NHSO).

Department of Medical Services (DMS) Director-General Dr. Somsak Akkasilp said people with positive tests are now categorized as ‘probable cases’. They can isolate at home or seek hospital admission at any of more than 100 facilities in 50 districts of Bangkok.







He said he has instructed the chief of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) Health Department to begin admitting those who have a positive home test immediately, adding that, in some communities, isolation will begin even during the wait for the test result itself, before being allowed home if the result is negative.



Patients with results from antigen test kits approved by the DMS and Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) can take a photo of the result and contact the NHSO’s 1330 hotline or Line account for hospitalization within 48 hours. Those who test positive in active case finding will be directly registered in the system and treatment can be delivered immediately to their home or accommodation. (NNT)























