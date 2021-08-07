Bangkok must reduce people’s mobility, increase beds and speed up inoculation right now

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is intensifying measures to curb COVID-19 transmission and to respond to an increase in cases, after assessing the current COVID-19 situation.

BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said they will issue more restrictions to reduce people’s mobility, increase beds to accommodate moderate and severe cases and speed up inoculation, especially of the elderly, pregnant women and people with any of seven underlying diseases.







He said there are 65 community isolation (CI) centers in 50 districts across the capital and the facilities can accommodate 8,625 patients. Seven have been upgraded into “CI plus” centers to treat up to 1,036 moderate cases. The Public Health Ministry will also send vaccines to 25 vaccination sites run by the BMA every Monday throughout August.



Meanwhile, the BMA is opening six more free COVID-19 testing stations as part of active case-finding in communities. The testing units will use antigen test kits, which can produce results in 30 minutes with more than 90% accuracy. Those who test positive will get a secondary RT-PCR test at the unit to confirm the result. (NNT)























