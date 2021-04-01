Peace restoration in Myanmar an ultimate goal of ASEAN Summit in April

Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai said the ASEAN Summit in April in Brunei will address the issue of Myanmar’s ethnic Karen people who have fled across the border to Thailand to seek refuge.







He said the government is closely monitoring the situation and aims to bring peace to Myanmar and the ASEAN community as soon as possible, which is the ultimate goal of the summit.



The minister said Thailand would accept the refugees temporarily, adding that when the situation returns to normal, these refugees will be sent back, which is normal practice by any country that accepts refugees.













