Pattaya business leaders to organize self-tourism-driving events

The Pattaya Business & Tourism Association will organize its own tourism-driving events to bring more Thais and expats to Pattaya until foreigners return.



PBTA President Boonanan Pattanasin said March 31 that the group will meet Friday to outline a marketing plan for monthly events such as concerts, sports competitions and cultural shows.







Business leaders traditionally have left event organizing to city hall, but have grown frustrated by public officials’ slow restart of tourism events following the second coronavirus shutdown.







Instead of waiting for city hall to set festivals and other events, the PBTA will work directly with hotels and sports groups to help stage and promote additional events.

Boonanan said that foreign tourism will not return to pre-coronavirus levels until 2024 as the world recovers from the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and countries push domestic tourism over foreign travel.

With government subsidy support, Thai domestic tourism can recover more quickly, he said, so Pattaya must create a full calendar of events to motivate Thais and expats to visit the city.











