Pattaya hot to very hot with low tides and calm skies, max temp 40°C

Pattaya City and Eastern Part Weather

Hot with isolated thundershowers mostly in Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-37 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thundershowers areas.







During 12 – 13 May, hot. Isolated thundershower. Minimum temperature 25-28°C. Maximum temperature 33-38°C. During 14 – 18 May, hot to very hot. Isolated thundershower. Minimum temperature 25-29 °C. Maximum temperature 34-40°C. Southeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thunderstorm areas.











