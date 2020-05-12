Pattaya hot to very hot with low tides and calm skies, max temp 40°C

By Pattaya Mail
Jomtien beach on a sunny day with signs to warn tourists of the beach closure and punishment for violators.
Pattaya City and Eastern Part Weather

Hot with isolated thundershowers mostly in Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-37 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thundershowers areas.




During 12 – 13 May, hot. Isolated thundershower. Minimum temperature 25-28°C. Maximum temperature 33-38°C. During 14 – 18 May, hot to very hot. Isolated thundershower. Minimum temperature 25-29 °C. Maximum temperature 34-40°C. Southeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thunderstorm areas.

Pattaya City 7 days Weather Forecast.
