Chiang Mai very hot, scattered thunderstorms, max temp 41°C

Chiang Mai and Northern Part Weather

Hot with scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Tak, KamphaengPhet, Phichit and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 22-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-39 °C. Southwesterly winds 10-30 km/hr.







During 12 – 13 May, hot. Scattered thunderstorms with gusty wind and hails. During 14 – 18 May, hot to very hot. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms with gusty. Minimum temperature 23-28°C. Maximum temperature 36-41°C. Southwesterly wind 10-30 km/hr.











