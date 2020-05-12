Community pantries set up across Thailand to help the needy hit by virus

BANGKOK – More and more boxes, shelves, kitchen cabinets and pantries filled with cupboard items have been made available in communities. It has been an up and coming way to show goodwill and help out those hard hit by the pandemic.







Donors can put food and daily necessities for others in these micro relief outlets in various forms for others to pick them up.

Some outlets have been set up by community groups like those in Loei province. Each kitchen cabinet has signs reading “take just what you need and give what you have to share.”

Relief outlets such as these help avoid crowd and prevent the further spread of the virus. (TNA)

Loading…











