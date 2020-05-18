Pattaya hot, chances of heavy rain and gusty wind Monday – Wednesday

Weather forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Thailand

Hot with scattered thundershowers and gusty winds in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-29 °C. Maximum temperature 33-37 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers areas.







Scattered thunderstorms throughout the period with isolated heavy rain during 18 – 21 May. Minimum temperature 23-25°C. Maximum temperature 32-36°C. During 18 – 21 May, Southwesterly wind 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and about 2 meters in thundershowers areas. During 22 – 24 May, Southwesterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and about 2 meters in thundershowers areas.





















