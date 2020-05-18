Pattaya hot, chances of heavy rain and gusty wind Monday – Wednesday

By Pattaya Mail
0
197
Mapprachan reservoir, one of the main rain reserves supplying water into the taps of the residences in Pattaya City and Nongprue sub-district area on Sunday May 17 is seen totally dried up as the rainy season kicks in.
Mapprachan reservoir, one of the main rain reserves supplying water into the taps of the residences in Pattaya City and Nongprue sub-district area on Sunday May 17 is seen totally dried up as the rainy season kicks in.

Weather forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Thailand
Hot with scattered thundershowers and gusty winds in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-29 °C. Maximum temperature 33-37 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers areas.



Scattered thunderstorms throughout the period with isolated heavy rain during 18 – 21 May. Minimum temperature 23-25°C. Maximum temperature 32-36°C. During 18 – 21 May, Southwesterly wind 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and about 2 meters in thundershowers areas. During 22 – 24 May, Southwesterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and about 2 meters in thundershowers areas.

Pattaya City 7 days Weather Forecast.
Pattaya City 7 days Weather Forecast.



Eastern Part Weather 4 Weeks Weather Forecast.
Eastern Part Weather 4 Weeks Weather Forecast.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR