Pattaya authorities inspect entertainment venues in Soi Chaiyapoon, two underage workers identified

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities carried out coordinated inspections at two entertainment venues in Soi Chaiyapoon, South Pattaya, on the evening of February 26 following complaints that underage individuals were being employed.

The joint operation involved officers from the Anti-Human Trafficking Division, Pattaya City Police, and Banglamung district officials. The action included inspections and an undercover operation at selected premises.







The first location was searched under court-issued warrants. Officials reported that no persons under 18 were found working at the establishment. Evidence was collected, and individuals named in outstanding warrants were taken into custody.

At the second venue, officers conducted both a search and an undercover inspection. During the operation, authorities discovered two individuals under the age of 18 working at the premises.

A person identified as acting manager on behalf of the owner was detained for questioning, along with individuals named in arrest warrants. Relevant evidence was seized for further legal proceedings.

Officials stated that investigations remain ongoing and that legal action will proceed in accordance with Thai law.



































