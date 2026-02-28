South Pattaya community raises traffic, youth racing and stray dog concerns at public forum

By Jetsada Homklin
Residents of the Kho Phai community raise concerns about traffic safety, youth motorcycle racing, and stray dogs during a public forum at Pattaya City School 8.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of the Kho Phai community in South Pattaya voiced concerns over traffic safety, noisy motorcycle racing, and stray dogs during a recent public forum held at Pattaya City School 8.

On February 26, Ms. Kanthana Pornchai, president of the Kho Phai community, addressed the meeting and highlighted ongoing problems affecting local residents. A key concern was traffic safety at the intersection in front of Aksorn School, which has become a risk point during rush hours.

Community members proposed clearer road markings, additional traffic signage, and the deployment of traffic officers during morning and evening peak periods to reduce accidents. Residents noted that several incidents have been linked to speeding vehicles within Soi Kho Phai.


Community leader Kanthana Pornchai speaks at the meeting, highlighting accident risks at the busy intersection near Aksorn School and calling for clearer road markings and better traffic control.

Additional concerns included groups of youths riding motorcycles at high speed and creating excessive noise, prompting calls for stricter enforcement. The community also requested more CCTV cameras in high-risk areas and urgent action to address stray dog issues, which residents say pose safety concerns.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat and Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinijkarn attended the forum and acknowledged the complaints. They stated that relevant departments would be assigned to verify the issues and take appropriate action in order to improve safety and overall quality of life for Kho Phai residents.

Deputy mayors listen to complaints from Kho Phai residents and assure that relevant city departments will review the issues and take action to improve safety in the area.

 

Residents point out that frequent accidents in Soi Kho Phai, often linked to speeding vehicles, have heightened safety concerns for families and schoolchildren in the area.















