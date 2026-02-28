South Pattaya community raises traffic, youth racing and stray dog concerns at public forum

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of the Kho Phai community in South Pattaya voiced concerns over traffic safety, noisy motorcycle racing, and stray dogs during a recent public forum held at Pattaya City School 8.

On February 26, Ms. Kanthana Pornchai, president of the Kho Phai community, addressed the meeting and highlighted ongoing problems affecting local residents. A key concern was traffic safety at the intersection in front of Aksorn School, which has become a risk point during rush hours.

Community members proposed clearer road markings, additional traffic signage, and the deployment of traffic officers during morning and evening peak periods to reduce accidents. Residents noted that several incidents have been linked to speeding vehicles within Soi Kho Phai.







Additional concerns included groups of youths riding motorcycles at high speed and creating excessive noise, prompting calls for stricter enforcement. The community also requested more CCTV cameras in high-risk areas and urgent action to address stray dog issues, which residents say pose safety concerns.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat and Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinijkarn attended the forum and acknowledged the complaints. They stated that relevant departments would be assigned to verify the issues and take appropriate action in order to improve safety and overall quality of life for Kho Phai residents.



































