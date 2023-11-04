Pattaya and across Thailand events calendar for November

November is one of the magical and much-anticipated months on the Thailand event calendar with the annual Loi Krathong celebrations, Phimai and Boat Race Festival, Pattaya Music and International Fireworks Festival, and Laguna Phuket Triathlon

Loi Krathong Festival 2023

One of Thailand’s most popular and most visually stunning annual festivals, Loi Krathong is celebrated during the full moon of the 12th month of the Thai lunar calendar. This year the festival is on Monday, 27 November.

Also known as the ‘Festival of Lights’ and the floating lantern festival, Loi Krathong sees people everywhere gather in the evening at lakes, rivers, canals, and beaches to participate in the celebrations and pay respect to the goddess of water. Here are some of the notable Loi Krathong celebrations taking place this year:







Khom Saen Duang Mueang Lamphun

1-27 November – Khom (lanterns) and flower garden

18 November – Loi Krathong activity & the opening of flower garden

25 November – Lanna and International Khom (lanterns) procession

Wat Phra That Haripunchai

Lamphun

Loi Krathong and Candle Festival

18-27 November

Sukhothai Historical Park

Sukhothai

*Sukhothai Light & Sound starts nightly at 19.00 Hrs., with an extra showtime on 27 November at 20.30 Hrs. Tickets available at www.thaiticketmajor.com.

Loi Krathong Sawan

23-27 November

Wat Phra That Doi Kongmu

Mae Hong Son







Phrae Loi Krathong and Candle Festival

25-27 November – Wat Chom Sawan

27 November – Kad Sam Wai

Phrae

Si Than Festival “Bun Somma Nak”

25-27 November

Si Than lake, Khon Kaen University

Khon Kaen

Yi Peng Festival

26-28 November

Around Chiang Mai Municipal Areas

Chiang Mai







Somma Nam Khuen Peng Seng Prathip Mueang Roi Et

26-27 November

Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park (Bueng Planchai)

Roi Et

Loi Phra Prathip Royal Krathong Festival

27 November

Nong Han Lake

Sakon Nakhon

Pattaya Loi Krathong Festival

27 November

Central Pattaya Beach

Chon Buri

Samui Loi Krathong Festival

27 November

Wat Khongkharam and Chaweng Lake, Ko Samui

Surat Thani







Bangkok Loi Krathong Festival

24 November – 3 December – Yodpiman Flower Market and Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem

27 November – Rama VIII Bridge and Wat Arun

Krabi Loi Krathong Festival

27 November

Ao Nang and Thara Park

Krabi

Loi Krathong Kab Kluai Mueang Mae Klong

18-27 November

Wat Phummarin Kudi Thong and King Rama II Memorial Park

Samut Songkhram

Ayutthaya Loi Krathong Festival

26-27 November – Watsamruan

27 November – Phu Khao Thong Reservoir

Ayutthaya







Other Events and Festivals

Mycelium Festival

3-4 November

Chiang Dao, Chiang Mai

Experience the magic of Mycelium Festival 2023, where a diverse lineup of Thai and international artists will take you on a captivating journey into a world of wonders. *Tickets is limited.

Lark Phra Across the Sea Festival

6 November

Pakpron Pier, Hat Samran, Trang

The one-and-only event of its kind in Thailand, where the fishermen and villagers of Ban Pakpron carry Trang’s revered Buddha images on beautifully decorated floats and hauled in a procession across the sea from Pakpron Pier to Ko Libong.







Phimai Festival and Boat Race

8-12 November

Phimai Historical Park, Chakkarat River, Phimai District, Nakhon Ratchasima

Highlights include daily light-and-sound shows, boat races, and a replica of ancient market selling local delicacies, arts and crafts fair, and farm products.

Pattaya Jazz Festival

10-11 November

Pattaya, Chon Buri

Pattaya International Fireworks Festival

24-25 November

Pattaya Beach, Chon Buri







Lop Buri Monkey Banquet

26 November

Phra Prang Sam Yot, Lop Buri

Every year, on the last Sunday in November the town of Lop Buri hosts its annual monkey banquet for hundreds of macaques who live round the Phra Prang Sam Yot and the shrine of Sarn Phra Karn areas. There are four separate banquets take place at 10.00, 12.00, 14.00 and 16.00 Hrs.







Laguna Phuket Triathlon

19 November

Laguna Phuket

Held across the famous Laguna Phuket destination race course, athletes enjoy the unique swim taking in both the Andaman Sea and fresh water lagoon. The challenging bike course includes scenic rides through the Phuket countryside and local villages, with the climax coming over the imposing Naithon hills. The run course takes in the entire Laguna Phuket destination, with the climax finish back at Laguna Grove.

Registrations are open until November 13 online at www.lagunaphukettri.com and November 19 onsite. The race designation includes full Individual and Team Triathlon, Sprint Triathlon, and Duathlon. (TAT)



























