Pattaya and across Thailand events calendar for November

By Pattaya Mail
Experience one of Thailand’s most beautiful and spectacular traditional festivals Loi Krathong in late November plus many other amazing events and festivals.

November is one of the magical and much-anticipated months on the Thailand event calendar with the annual Loi Krathong celebrations, Phimai and Boat Race Festival, Pattaya Music and International Fireworks Festival, and Laguna Phuket Triathlon

Loi Krathong Festival 2023

One of Thailand’s most popular and most visually stunning annual festivals, Loi Krathong is celebrated during the full moon of the 12th month of the Thai lunar calendar. This year the festival is on Monday, 27 November.

Also known as the ‘Festival of Lights’ and the floating lantern festival, Loi Krathong sees people everywhere gather in the evening at lakes, rivers, canals, and beaches to participate in the celebrations and pay respect to the goddess of water. Here are some of the notable Loi Krathong celebrations taking place this year:



Khom Saen Duang Mueang Lamphun
1-27 November – Khom (lanterns) and flower garden
18 November – Loi Krathong activity & the opening of flower garden
25 November – Lanna and International Khom (lanterns) procession
Wat Phra That Haripunchai
Lamphun

Loi Krathong and Candle Festival
18-27 November
Sukhothai Historical Park
Sukhothai
*Sukhothai Light & Sound starts nightly at 19.00 Hrs., with an extra showtime on 27 November at 20.30 Hrs. Tickets available at www.thaiticketmajor.com.

Loi Krathong Sawan
23-27 November
Wat Phra That Doi Kongmu
Mae Hong Son



Phrae Loi Krathong and Candle Festival
25-27 November – Wat Chom Sawan
27 November – Kad Sam Wai
Phrae

Si Than Festival “Bun Somma Nak”
25-27 November
Si Than lake, Khon Kaen University
Khon Kaen

Yi Peng Festival
26-28 November
Around Chiang Mai Municipal Areas
Chiang Mai



Somma Nam Khuen Peng Seng Prathip Mueang Roi Et
26-27 November
Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park (Bueng Planchai)
Roi Et

Loi Phra Prathip Royal Krathong Festival
27 November
Nong Han Lake
Sakon Nakhon

Pattaya Loi Krathong Festival
27 November
Central Pattaya Beach
Chon Buri

Samui Loi Krathong Festival
27 November
Wat Khongkharam and Chaweng Lake, Ko Samui
Surat Thani



Bangkok Loi Krathong Festival
24 November – 3 December – Yodpiman Flower Market and Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem
27 November – Rama VIII Bridge and Wat Arun

Krabi Loi Krathong Festival
27 November
Ao Nang and Thara Park
Krabi

Loi Krathong Kab Kluai Mueang Mae Klong
18-27 November
Wat Phummarin Kudi Thong and King Rama II Memorial Park
Samut Songkhram

Ayutthaya Loi Krathong Festival
26-27 November – Watsamruan
27 November – Phu Khao Thong Reservoir
Ayutthaya



Other Events and Festivals

Mycelium Festival
3-4 November
Chiang Dao, Chiang Mai

Experience the magic of Mycelium Festival 2023, where a diverse lineup of Thai and international artists will take you on a captivating journey into a world of wonders. *Tickets is limited.

Lark Phra Across the Sea Festival
6 November
Pakpron Pier, Hat Samran, Trang

The one-and-only event of its kind in Thailand, where the fishermen and villagers of Ban Pakpron carry Trang’s revered Buddha images on beautifully decorated floats and hauled in a procession across the sea from Pakpron Pier to Ko Libong.



Phimai Festival and Boat Race
8-12 November
Phimai Historical Park, Chakkarat River, Phimai District, Nakhon Ratchasima

Highlights include daily light-and-sound shows, boat races, and a replica of ancient market selling local delicacies, arts and crafts fair, and farm products.

Pattaya Jazz Festival
10-11 November
Pattaya, Chon Buri

Pattaya International Fireworks Festival
24-25 November
Pattaya Beach, Chon Buri



Lop Buri Monkey Banquet
26 November
Phra Prang Sam Yot, Lop Buri

Every year, on the last Sunday in November the town of Lop Buri hosts its annual monkey banquet for hundreds of macaques who live round the Phra Prang Sam Yot and the shrine of Sarn Phra Karn areas. There are four separate banquets take place at 10.00, 12.00, 14.00 and 16.00 Hrs.



Laguna Phuket Triathlon
19 November
Laguna Phuket

Held across the famous Laguna Phuket destination race course, athletes enjoy the unique swim taking in both the Andaman Sea and fresh water lagoon. The challenging bike course includes scenic rides through the Phuket countryside and local villages, with the climax coming over the imposing Naithon hills. The run course takes in the entire Laguna Phuket destination, with the climax finish back at Laguna Grove.

Registrations are open until November 13 online at www.lagunaphukettri.com and November 19 onsite. The race designation includes full Individual and Team Triathlon, Sprint Triathlon, and Duathlon. (TAT)











