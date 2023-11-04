Pattaya and across Thailand events calendar for November

November is one of the magical and much-anticipated months on the Thailand event calendar with the annual Loi Krathong celebrations, Phimai and Boat Race Festival, Pattaya Music and International Fireworks Festival, and Laguna Phuket Triathlon
Loi Krathong Festival 2023
One of Thailand’s most popular and most visually stunning annual festivals, Loi Krathong is celebrated during the full moon of the 12th month of the Thai lunar calendar. This year the festival is on Monday, 27 November.
Also known as the ‘Festival of Lights’ and the floating lantern festival, Loi Krathong sees people everywhere gather in the evening at lakes, rivers, canals, and beaches to participate in the celebrations and pay respect to the goddess of water. Here are some of the notable Loi Krathong celebrations taking place this year:
Khom Saen Duang Mueang Lamphun
1-27 November – Khom (lanterns) and flower garden
18 November – Loi Krathong activity & the opening of flower garden
25 November – Lanna and International Khom (lanterns) procession
Wat Phra That Haripunchai
Lamphun
Loi Krathong and Candle Festival
18-27 November
Sukhothai Historical Park
Sukhothai
*Sukhothai Light & Sound starts nightly at 19.00 Hrs., with an extra showtime on 27 November at 20.30 Hrs. Tickets available at www.thaiticketmajor.com.
Loi Krathong Sawan
23-27 November
Wat Phra That Doi Kongmu
Mae Hong Son
Phrae Loi Krathong and Candle Festival
25-27 November – Wat Chom Sawan
27 November – Kad Sam Wai
Phrae
Si Than Festival “Bun Somma Nak”
25-27 November
Si Than lake, Khon Kaen University
Khon Kaen
Yi Peng Festival
26-28 November
Around Chiang Mai Municipal Areas
Chiang Mai
Somma Nam Khuen Peng Seng Prathip Mueang Roi Et
26-27 November
Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park (Bueng Planchai)
Roi Et
Loi Phra Prathip Royal Krathong Festival
27 November
Nong Han Lake
Sakon Nakhon
Pattaya Loi Krathong Festival
27 November
Central Pattaya Beach
Chon Buri
Samui Loi Krathong Festival
27 November
Wat Khongkharam and Chaweng Lake, Ko Samui
Surat Thani
Bangkok Loi Krathong Festival
24 November – 3 December – Yodpiman Flower Market and Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem
27 November – Rama VIII Bridge and Wat Arun
Krabi Loi Krathong Festival
27 November
Ao Nang and Thara Park
Krabi
Loi Krathong Kab Kluai Mueang Mae Klong
18-27 November
Wat Phummarin Kudi Thong and King Rama II Memorial Park
Samut Songkhram
Ayutthaya Loi Krathong Festival
26-27 November – Watsamruan
27 November – Phu Khao Thong Reservoir
Ayutthaya
Other Events and Festivals
Mycelium Festival
3-4 November
Chiang Dao, Chiang Mai
Experience the magic of Mycelium Festival 2023, where a diverse lineup of Thai and international artists will take you on a captivating journey into a world of wonders. *Tickets is limited.
Lark Phra Across the Sea Festival
6 November
Pakpron Pier, Hat Samran, Trang
The one-and-only event of its kind in Thailand, where the fishermen and villagers of Ban Pakpron carry Trang’s revered Buddha images on beautifully decorated floats and hauled in a procession across the sea from Pakpron Pier to Ko Libong.
Phimai Festival and Boat Race
8-12 November
Phimai Historical Park, Chakkarat River, Phimai District, Nakhon Ratchasima
Highlights include daily light-and-sound shows, boat races, and a replica of ancient market selling local delicacies, arts and crafts fair, and farm products.
Pattaya Jazz Festival
10-11 November
Pattaya, Chon Buri
Pattaya International Fireworks Festival
24-25 November
Pattaya Beach, Chon Buri
Lop Buri Monkey Banquet
26 November
Phra Prang Sam Yot, Lop Buri
Every year, on the last Sunday in November the town of Lop Buri hosts its annual monkey banquet for hundreds of macaques who live round the Phra Prang Sam Yot and the shrine of Sarn Phra Karn areas. There are four separate banquets take place at 10.00, 12.00, 14.00 and 16.00 Hrs.
Laguna Phuket Triathlon
19 November
Laguna Phuket
Held across the famous Laguna Phuket destination race course, athletes enjoy the unique swim taking in both the Andaman Sea and fresh water lagoon. The challenging bike course includes scenic rides through the Phuket countryside and local villages, with the climax coming over the imposing Naithon hills. The run course takes in the entire Laguna Phuket destination, with the climax finish back at Laguna Grove.
Registrations are open until November 13 online at www.lagunaphukettri.com and November 19 onsite. The race designation includes full Individual and Team Triathlon, Sprint Triathlon, and Duathlon. (TAT)