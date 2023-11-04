Thailand revives Japanese market at ‘Tourism Expo 2023’ held in Osaka October 26-29

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) placed special focus on reviving the Japanese market to Thailand at the Tourism Expo Japan 2023, which took place from 26-29 October in Osaka.

Thai Tourism and Sports Minister Ms. Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, said “As Japan’s largest travel trade show, the Tourism Expo Japan presents a great opportunity for the Thai tourism industry to strengthen business connections with Japanese tourism partners and promote Thailand as a tourist destination.”







Minister Sudawan presided over the opening of the Thailand Stand on 26 October, joined by Mr. Akrapong Chalermnon, Consul-General of the Royal Thai Consulate-General Osaka, and Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific.

The Thailand Stand showcased the Sustainable Tourism Goals (STGs) which the TAT has developed and implemented in line with the United Nations’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).









Eleven Thai exhibitors comprising eight hotels and three airlines joined TAT in the Stand and engaged in 300 business appointments with buyers from across Japan. Products and services on offer included sustainable tourism experiences, cultural and historical tours, local communities, spa, massage, and Thai food, reflecting the market’s interests on environment, culture, and history.







Visitors to the Stand were treated to performances by the Makaohang band known for their creative presentation of traditional Isan and contemporary instruments. Daily activities included DIY workshops on flip-flops made of ocean-debris, a showcase of artisan products, and a photo booth against the backdrop of Thailand’s popular landmarks.

TAT also launched the ‘Imakara Thai e’ (Going to Thailand now with my first passport) market-specific campaign presented by TAT’s Thailand Tourism Ambassador in Japan, the ‘Sato Triplets’, a popular idol group with over 3 million followers.

Mr. Chattan said “TAT’s activities targeting Japanese tourists place emphasis on reviving the market. The goal is to boost tourism revenue in line with the government’s quick-win policy to revive the Thai economy through tourism.”







TAT has planned to maintain the established segments – bleisure, golfer, active senior, office lady, and Gen X – and grow new segments. Potential groups include boy lovers per the increased popularity of Thai BL series in the Japanese market, Oya-rich high-income families, and those with special interests, including marathon, diving, biking, online games, and first-time visitors.

From 1 January to 30 September 2023, Thailand recorded 574,740 visitors from Japan. The TAT’s plan for the Japanese market is to see 845,000 tourists for the entire 2023, and to surpass a one-million mark in 2024. (TAT)

































