Formalin contamination found in samples of cow stomach and crispy squid collected from eateries and grilled pork buffet restaurants in Chonburi

The Department of Health and health officials in Chonburi province found formalin contamination in 10 samples of cow stomach and crispy squid collected from eateries and grilled pork buffet restaurants in Chonburi.

Dr Atthaphon Kaewsamrit, deputy director-general of the department, said the examination followed the report that suppliers of meat and organ meat for eateries and grilled pork buffet restaurants kept their products in formalin filled containers.







He said health officials collected 45 samples from nine restaurants in Bang Saen area, Muang Chonburi district and the Amata Nakorn Industrial Estate and found formalin contamination in 10 samples of crispy squid and cow stomach. Officials did not find any formalin contamination in pork.

Dr Atthaphon said formalin was allowed to be used for industrial and medical purposes and those who used it to preserve the conditions of food could be jailed for up to two years and/or fined for up to 20,000 baht. (TNA)





































