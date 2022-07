According to an announcement by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), passengers traveling to Thailand must wear a mask while on the plane, starting from 1 July 2022.







And entry measures for Thai and foreign nationals, as of 1 July, are as follows:

– Thailand Pass not required;

– Upon arrival, please present certificate of vaccination or RT-PCR / Professional ATK COVID-19 test result issued within 72 hours before departure;

– Medical insurance not required. (PRD)