Bangkok’s Green Line fare issue to be finalized by next week

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has said it expects the issue of setting the maximum fare rate for the BTS Green Line railway system to be finalized by next week.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and BMA executives met with Thailand Consumer Council (TCC) secretary-general Saree Aongsomwang to discuss issues related to the Green Line system on Wednesday. The TTC expressed concern about the maximum fare for the entire route, which will be supposedly set at 59 baht, and has urged the BMA to use a fare structure that lowers the fare to alleviate commuter hardship.







In response to TTC proposals, the Bangkok Governor explained that the 59-baht maximum fare was only a temporary measure because the BMA is still calculating the expenses it will bear once the Green Line extension is fully completed. He stated that the BMA would have to consider fairness to those who do not commute by the rail system if the BMA was forced to shoulder expenses that could have been used to help the general public in other areas.







Chadchart also discussed with other parties the difficulties in revising the Green Line contract, due to the fact that the operating contract for 2029-2042 has been completed, with contractual obligations set in stone. He also stated that the BMA will examine the contract to ensure transparency and find a way to reduce the length of the contract.



The Bangkok Governor stated that additional discussions will be held with Krungthep Thanakom Co, a state enterprise under the BMA, and believes that the issue will be finalized by next week. (NNT)

































