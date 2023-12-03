Party longer at top tourist destinations in Thailand

Exciting update from Thailand!

The government just approved extended hours for nightlife venues in top tourist destinations including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, Pattaya and Phuket. Now, these places can keep the fun going until 4am. It’s a big move to boost the tourism scene and adds more zest to the already vibrant nightlife.







This isn’t just for the streets. Hotels with entertainment venues are also part of this new change, so guests have more reasons to enjoy their stay.

For those running clubs in other areas, there’s something in the works for you too, as specific guidelines are being prepared.







In a thoughtful initiative, Patong Police in Phuket are making sure that party-goers get back to their accommodations safely. They’re offering help to those who might have had a bit too much to drink, ensuring a safe end to a fun night.

This change kicks off on December 15, marking a new chapter in Thailand’s nightlife. It’s a great time to experience the country’s famous evening scenes! (PRD)



























