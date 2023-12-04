Gen Prayut officially joins Privy Council

Former Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has officially been appointed as the newest member of the Privy Council, an advisory body to Their Majesties the King and Queen.

On December 2, Gen Prayut was granted an audience with Their Majesties, where he took the oath for his new role. He was presented to the King and the Queen by Gen Surayud Chulanont, the President of the Privy Council.







Having served as an army commander-in-chief, Gen Prayut led the country as Prime Minister from 2014, following his general election in 2019, until his departure from office in August this year.

The Privy Council, established during the reign of King Rama V, plays a vital role in advising the monarch and coordinating between the Crown and various branches of the government, including the parliament, the judiciary, private organisations, and citizens. (NNT)



































