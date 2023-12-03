TAT launches ‘Vijit Chao Phraya 2023’ in Bangkok

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched the ’Vijit Chao Phraya 2023’, a dazzling light and color event along Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River.

Part of the Thailand Winter Festival, this 31-night spectacle features light-and-sound shows, projection mappings, fireworks, and cultural performances at five key locations: Rama VIII Bridge, Wat Arun, Wichai Prasit Fort, Memorial Bridge, and River City Bangkok, extending to ICONSIAM.







Each venue hosts nightly shows from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., offering unique experiences such as 3D laser displays, light mapping, and cultural narratives. Prominent landmarks along the river, including ICONSIAM and Asiatique, are also participating in the festivities.

The event, which is expected to generate significant tourism revenue, will culminate in the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024 at Wat Arun on December 31st. Updates can be followed on the event’s official Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/vijitchaophraya2023. (NNT)



























