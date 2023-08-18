Parliamentary vote for PM to be concluded on Aug 22

Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha expects the parliamentary vote for prime minister on Aug will be concluded by 5:30 p.m. and the prime ministerial candidate does not have to present his vision to the parliament before the voting.

After the meeting of the Senate and MP whips on Friday, he said the meeting agreed that the debate on the PM candidate will take five hours at maximum and the vote will take place around 3:00 p.m. and will be finished by 5:30 p.m.







The Constitution and the parliament regulations do not require the presentation of a prime minister candidate’s vision, so there will be no presentation before the PM voting session.

Regarding the proposal by the Move Forward Party’s list MP Rangsiman Rome for the parliament to review the the July 19’s resolution, rejecting the renomination of MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat as prime minister, he said Mr. Rangsiman can push for the motion but Mr Wan Muhamad as House Speaker will not accept it as an urgent motion as the Constitutional Court’s decision on Aug 16 did not order the parliament to reconsider the rejection of Pita’s renomination. (TNA)

















