Farmers suffer severe drought as El Nino phenomenon prolongs

Nakhon Ratchasima is grappling with a severe drought as the lingering effects of the El Nino phenomenon have caused a lack of rainfall for over two months, resulting in agricultural yields suffering from water shortages.

The impact of this prolonged dry spell has been felt across the province. In Sung Nern District, farmers began planting rice in their fields two months ago, yet there has been no rainfall until now.







Their fragrant jasmine rice crops have withered and perished due to the arid conditions. The entire harvest has been devastated, and they are uncertain about which government agencies they can turn to for assistance.

Mr. Teerapong Samsungnern, a farmer said after a month without rain, his cornfield is short of water but he remains hopeful that there might be rain within the upcoming week.

This marks the most severe drought situation in a decade and expressed uncertainty about any governmental relief efforts, he added. (TNA)





















