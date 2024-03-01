Transport Ministry finds solutions to high cost of airfares

Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Minister of Transport, announced that he had instructed the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), airport management, airlines, and other related agencies in the air transport and tourism sector to find solutions to the high cost of airfares and to plan for accommodating tourism during festival seasons. The first meeting took place on February 20th.







Following this directive, the CAAT held a subsequent meeting with six domestic airlines: Thai Airways, Thai AirAsia, Bangkok Airways, Thai Lion Air, Nok Air, and Thai Vietjet. The meeting’s agenda included assessing the operational readiness and capacity of each airline, with the objective of maximizing the number of flights available during festive periods.







For the Songkran Festival this year, a plan has been put in place to add 38 special flights from April 11th to 12th and from April 15th to 16th, covering airports in all regions, including the provinces of Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani. These additional flights are expected to provide around 13,000 extra seats for travelers. (NNT)































