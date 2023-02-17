Parents advised to prevent online exploitation through understanding

Parents have been advised to show their children compassion and understanding, as well as pay close attention to their concerns, in order to prevent their children from becoming online victims.

Associate Professor Dr Suriyadeo Tripathi, Director of the Moral Center (Public Organization) Thailand, stated that parents should respond constructively rather than reprimand their children if they do anything that parents believe is improper. He urged parents to first listen attentively to their child’s concerns, showing care and understanding before teaching them.







Dr Suriyadeo also expressed concern about children’s exposure to online content and advised parents to use available tools to monitor what their children access online. Applications such as Google Family can help parents find how much time their kids spend online, as well as show apps and websites they normally use.

The director’s warning follows a recent report that a teenager was lured to be graphically photographed in exchange for an astrologer’s service to alleviate her problems. The Paveena Hongsakul Foundation reported receiving 122 complaints about these explicit photos, 272 incidents of investment fraud, 191 cases of persons being lured into prostitution, and other scam-related cases in 2022. (NNT)



























