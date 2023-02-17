Pattaya bans westside Beach Road parking from March 1

In the surest sign the Covid-19 pandemic is over in Pattaya, city hall again banned parking on the ocean side of Beach Road.

City officials a month ago hinted that the pandemic-era relaxation of the ban on parking on the west side of Beach Road was leading to too much traffic and congestion. On Feb. 15, city hall pulled the trigger on the idea. Parking will be banned starting March 1.

Parking was allowed since late 2020 to placate moaning beach vendors, shrinking what was once a three- or four-lane road to two lanes with cars parked on both sides. The road is getting even narrower as contractors build new parking spaces at the northern end of the vital artery.







At a traffic-management committee meeting Wednesday, Banglamung District Chief also set official pick-up points for baht buses, transport trucks and buses. The original 17 bus stops remain. But the bus stop at the Dolphin Roundabout will be moved up slightly.

Finally, the committee resolved that tour buses must use only Soi 3 or Soi 5, as those are the only Beach Road sidestreets wide enough to allow two-way traffic with coaches.



























