Panther spotted roaming national park on Khao Phanoen Thung in Phetchaburi

The Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has delighted wildlife enthusiasts by posting photos on Facebook of a panther spotted in the vicinity of Khao Phanoen Thung, located within Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province. The images, taken by a tourist on February 25, offer a rare glimpse of the elusive creature in its natural habitat.







According to Mongkol Chaipakdee, the chief of Kaeng Krachan National Park, the panther appeared unfazed by the presence of humans or vehicles, expressing its calm nature. The animal was observed wandering around the area for some time before it vanished back into the dense forest.

The DNP has identified Bang Krang-Phanoen Thung as a habitat for about 10 panthers and leopards based on extensive surveys conducted over the last ten years. These majestic big cats are known for their shy behavior, rarely engaging with humans and typically retreating to the safety of the forest when encountered.







For visitors lucky enough to spot these magnificent animals, the DNP advises staying inside their vehicles and capturing the moment through photos or videos. It is very important to avoid making noise or sounding vehicle horns to ensure the safety of both the wildlife and the spectators. (Photos from Kaeng Krachan National Park official FB page) (NNT)





































