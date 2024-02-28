Pai in Mae Hong Son jolted by magnitude 3.4 earthquake

The residents of Pai district in Mae Hong Son province on Wednesday felt tremors as a series of minor earthquakes occurred.

The strongest recorded was of magnitude 3.4. The Department of Mineral Resources attributed the cause to the movement of the Wiang Haeng fault group.

The earthquake monitoring division of the Meteorological Department reported a quake with a magnitude of 3.4 at a depth of 3 kilometers in Pai at 01:28 am on February 28.







Local residents felt the tremors but no damages have been reported yet. Four more earthquakes followed at between 01.36 and 06.15 a.m. with a magnitude ranging from 2.0 to 2.9.

Regarding the cause, the Disaster Mitigation Operations Center, Department of Mineral Resources, reported that this earthquake was caused by the movement of the Wiang Haeng Fault Group, which shifted in a north-south direction. The movement was of the normal fault type.







Mr. Ruengrit Pondee, the head of disaster prevention and mitigation for Mae Hong Son Province, stated that the earthquakes were not severe and did not impact the residents significantly. The local population felt the vibrations but experienced no significant impact. (TNA)































