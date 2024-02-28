Ayutthaya to host historic ‘Ramayana – Satchapali’ Khon performance March 9-10

The Fine Arts Department, Ministry of Culture, in partnership with the Suthirat Yoovidhya Foundation, is presenting an exceptional Khon performance at Wat Chaiwatthanaram in Ayutthaya province, showcasing the story of Ramayana, Satchapali.

Scheduled for 9-10 March 2024, this cultural event, hosted against the historical backdrop of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, aims to blend traditional Thai culture with modern presentation techniques. The performance also features a prelude by the Thai National Symphony Orchestra, enhancing the experience with a musical introduction.







The performance is a continuation of the “Tonight at Wat Chaiwatthanaram” project, which has received positive feedback since its inception in November 2023, leading to the extension of the project under the “Ayutthaya Sundown 2024.” Officials from the Fine Arts Department and the Office of Performing Arts express their commitment to making cultural performances accessible to a wider audience, underlining the importance of public-private collaborations in preserving Thai cultural identity.







Meanwhile, the Suthirat Yoovidhya Foundation reiterates its support for arts and culture as essential elements of Thai identity, emphasizing the need for younger generations to experience and engage with these traditions.

While admission to the performance is free, entry to Wat Chaiwatthanaram requires a fee, which will be used for the conservation of the site. (NNT)





































