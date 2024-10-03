Paetongtarn highlights Thailand’s role in regional cooperation at ACD Summit, emphasizes ‘Asian Century’ agenda

DOHA, Qatar – At the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) summit at Ritz-Carlton in Doha, Qatar, on October 3, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presented her vision for Thailand’s role in fostering regional cooperation and promoting peace amid global challenges. The summit, hosted under the theme of “Sports Diplomacy,” brought together leaders from 35 member countries to discuss strategies for collaboration in Asia.

The Prime Minister thanked Qatar for its warm hospitality and commended the country for its successful hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, highlighting the unifying power of sports. She pointed out how the use of sports diplomacy aligns with Thailand’s commitment to promoting peace and prosperity within the ACD member nations.



Addressing the ongoing tensions and humanitarian crises in the region, Paetongtarn expressed Thailand’s deep concern for the worsening conditions affecting innocent civilians. She called for an immediate cessation of all hostile actions and urged all parties involved to strictly adhere to international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

In her speech, the Prime Minister also outlined the significance of the ACD, especially as Asia faces complex challenges such as political conflicts, climate change, and technological advancements. She emphasized that the 21st century has been called the “Asian Century,” with Asia accounting for over 60% of the world’s population and serving as a global hub for economic activity, energy, and food security. “Asia is not only the world’s energy source but also its food basket,” she said.







Paetongtarn further highlighted Thailand’s strengths in agriculture and food production, which play a vital role in the global food supply chain. As ACD prepares for future collaboration, Thailand will work with member countries to strengthen trade networks and align standards to enhance food security globally.

The Prime Minister also discussed Thailand’s strategic geographic position as a gateway connecting East and West. She underscored her government’s commitment to modernizing infrastructure, including road, rail, and maritime transport, as well as expanding airports to accommodate both passenger and freight traffic. She invited ACD member countries to collaborate on developing new trade routes to stimulate economic growth across Asia.

Looking ahead to Thailand’s presidency of the ACD starting January 1, 2025, Paetongtarn expressed her commitment to advancing the organization’s goals. She emphasized Thailand’s role as a “converging forum of Asia,” working alongside other key organizations like ASEAN, GCC, BRICS, CICA, and SCO to enhance global economic stability.







In conclusion, the Prime Minister reiterated Thailand’s vision of strengthening Asia through cooperation and diplomacy. She emphasized that under Thailand’s leadership, the ACD will drive forward the “Asia’s Agenda” and make the 21st century truly the “Asian Century,” fostering peace, prosperity, and sustainable development for millions of people across the region. (PRD)







































