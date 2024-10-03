Taylor Swift fandom travels from New York to see Thailand’s hippo star ‘Moo Deng’ at Khao Kheow Zoo

CHONBURI, Thailand – The influence of Thailand’s “Moo Deng,” a superstar pygmy hippo, continues to grow as an American woman flew over 18 hours from New York just to meet her. According to a report from USA Today, Molly Swindall, a renowned content creator known for her work with Taylor Swift fandom, made the long journey specifically to visit Moo Deng, who has captured hearts worldwide.



Molly’s journey to Thailand’s Khao Kheow Zoo, the home of Moo Deng, has made headlines in the U.S. media. As a last-minute decision, she boarded a flight from New York to Bangkok, determined to meet the beloved hippo despite having only around 30 hours in Thailand before needing to return for a Gracie Abrams concert with friends.

In a social media post documenting her trip, Molly expressed excitement and relief at fulfilling her dream of seeing Moo Deng. Initially, she was anxious on the flight after hearing rumors that the zoo might not allow visitors to see Moo Deng on weekdays. However, after doing some research, she found that Khao Kheow Zoo is open daily for visitors to see Moo Deng.







“This is such an amazing day! I love Moo Deng so much. She’s truly adorable,” Molly shared.

Before heading back to the U.S., Molly didn’t miss the opportunity to buy souvenirs, including Moo Deng-themed hats and shirts, leaving Thailand with both memories and merchandise of her favorite hippo star.



























































