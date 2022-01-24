P-Move demonstrators march from United Nations to Government House in Bangkok

Leaders of the People’s Network for a Just Society (P-Move) brought their demonstrators from the United Nations complex to Government House to pressure the cabinet to consider their 15 demands.







The group said that the cabinet could consider some demands right away because they had been raised for years. They included demands for basic rights to public utilities, solutions to land disputes and communities’ land title deeds.

The group accused Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon of failing to respond to its demands although he was responsible for solving social problems.



Mongkolchai Som-udon, deputy permanent secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, met P-Move representatives and said the cabinet would consider the 15 demands on Jan 31 and Gen Prawit wanted sub-committees concerned to solve problems raised by the group.

On the occasion, P-Move sent him their drafts of cabinet resolutions that matched their demands.



























