Cha-am and HuaHin to be destinations for ‘Wellness Sandbox Program’

Thailand is preparing to attract international health tourists by introducing the “Thailand Wellness Sandbox” program, with Cha-am and HuaHin serving as pilot destinations.

According to government spokesperson ThanakornWangboonkongchana, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s proposal for the program has been approved by the Center for Economic Situation Administration (CESA). The HuaHin district of PrachuapKhiri Khan province and the Cha-am district of Phetchaburi province will become pilot destinations for the “Thailand Wellness Sandbox” project, which will attract tourists from around the world.







Health services, activities and products in these two districts will be upgraded to meet international standards and promoted to assist districts in developing their brand reputation as wellness destinations. They will in turn be developed alongside the “Thailand Riviera” campaign to promote the tourism industry along the Kingdom’s western coast.



The wellness destination program is expected to be expanded to other regions in the future.

Spokesperson Thanakorn added that the government believes these pilot campaigns will mark the start of developments for new types of tourism, fostering economic growth at all levels and spreading prosperity to local communities.(NNT).



























