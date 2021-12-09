Oxford University recommends cross vaccination

A recent study from Britain’s Oxford University has revealed that administering a first dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer COVID-19, followed by Moderna jab nine weeks later, results in better immune response than two shots from the same vaccine.







Professor Matthew Snape told the Reuters news agency the study found that the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine, followed by a Moderna or Novavax shot, resulted in higher antibodies and better T-cell responses than using two AstraZeneca doses.



Professor Snape said the study may prove valuable for low and middle income countries still rolling out their first two vaccine doses, as they may need to combine different brands between first and second shots if supplies run low or become unreliable.







Many countries have already been deploying a mixed vaccine approach amid soaring infection numbers, low supplies and slow immunization due to safety concerns. Some leaders have also used the mixed approach, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (NNT)



























