Bangkok to decide new fare structure for BTS Green Line

Deputy Bangkok Governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul said on Wednesday that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) had been asked to start collecting fares for the extended routes of the BTS Green Line from Mo Chit to Khu Khot and from Bearing to Kheha in order to pay up its debt, which is about 12 billion baht, to the Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC).







The BMA is currently considering three options of fare structure in the hope of balancing the debt and the train service income by introducing new fares.

The first option is a flat rate of 15 baht for the extension routes regardless of the length of the journey.



The second option is a progressive rate for the extended sections. A journey to the first 5 stations will cost 15 baht. A journey of 6-10 stations will cost 20 baht. And a journey of more than 10 stations will cost 25 baht.

Meanwhile, the last option will start with 15 baht, with 3 baht added for every station of the extended routes. The fare will however be capped at 30 baht for the extension service.

Mr. Sakolthee also added that though these options will clear up most of BMA’s debt owed to BTSC, the first option will still leave the BMA 3 billion baht in debt, while options 2 and 3 will leave the BMA 2 billion baht in debt.







With any of these fare structures, the maximum fare of BTS Skytrain service will be capped at 89 baht, which is lower than what the BMA announced in February at 104 baht. (NNT)



























